UK Parliament passes bill that would ban the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2009

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's legislative proposal received overwhelming support with 383 votes in favor and 67 against.

SABRINA MARTIN
April 16, 2024
The UK government has taken a historic step in the fight against smoking by overwhelmingly passing a new bill that aims to create a "smoke-free generation."

The tobacco and e-cigarette bill, a key initiative announced by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year, was backed by 383 votes, with 67 cast against it in the House. Although the bill has yet to complete the following parliamentary procedures, it is highly likely that the legislative proposal will become law by the end of this year.

The bill seeks to ban the sale of cigarettes to anyone born in 2009 or later in an effort to prevent young people from taking up the habit.

For years, anti-smoking efforts have been based on educational campaigns and tobacco tax increases. However, Britain is now betting on a radical ban that could mark the end of smoking in the country. Although tobacco companies are quickly looking for less harmful alternatives, this move is a significant blow to that industry.

The legislation will allow older smokers to continue buying tobacco until they decide to quit or pass away, but children who turn 15 this year or younger will never be legally sold tobacco. In addition, the legal age to buy tobacco will be raised each year until it eventually becomes illegal for the entire population.

It is important to note that the ban focuses on sales of tobacco products, not the act of smoking itself. Retailers who violate this legislation will face fines, while smokers will not be penalized for their habit.

Vape products will be excluded from the ban, but the legislation seeks to make vaping less attractive by changing packaging, limiting flavors to prevent nicotine addiction in young people, and banning disposable inhalers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with other parliamentarians, has argued that smoking kills tens of thousands of people each year and that most smokers start during adolescence and later regret it. While the legislation has received widespread support, it has also generated controversy within his own party.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has criticized the measure, describing it as an example of a "nanny state" that limits individual freedoms. This opposition within the Conservative Party highlights a wider debate about the values and principles that British Conservatives should uphold today.

This legislation was inspired by New Zealand, which passed the strictest anti-smoking laws in the world last year. However, the current New Zealand government recently announced its intention to reverse these rules, citing concerns about creating a black market.

