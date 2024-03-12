World

U.S. commits an additional $100 million to a UN-backed multinational security force in Haiti

This announcement brings the total contribution to $300 million to counteract the challenges in the Caribbean country.

Cuerpos de seguridad desplegados en Haití / AFP
Security forces deployed in Haiti ( Richard Pierrina/ AFP )
SABRINA MARTIN
March 12, 2024
1 minute read

This Monday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a contribution of $100 million to a multinational security force backed by the United Nations that seeks to counter the attacks of gangs in Haiti.

After meeting with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in Jamaica, where possible solutions to address the crisis in Haiti were discussed, Blinken reported that the United States Department of Defense will provide greater support, given the worsening situation in the Caribbean country.

"The United States Department of Defense is doubling its approved support for the mission from $100 million to $200 million," Blinken announced, explaining that this would bring total U.S. support to the multinational security force to $300 million.

Likewise, he reported that $33 million in humanitarian aid is being provided to Haiti, which will also contribute to the health and food security of Haitians.

During his visit to the Jamaican capital, Blinken noted that this is a "critical moment" for Haiti and expressed hope that talks with Caricom will generate significant progress.

"This is coming together in a positive direction, and I hope the discussions we'll continue to have can now finalize a plan that will move us forward," said the secretary of state.

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated since 2021, when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. Armed gangs have intensified their efforts to take control of various areas of the country, and the crisis worsened earlier this month when the leader of a dangerous criminal gang, Jimmy Chérizier, alias "Barbecue," urged armed groups to act to achieve the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Faced with this critical situation, several countries have evacuated their diplomatic personnel from Haiti. The European Union withdrew all its personnel, and the United States did the same with its non-essential personnel, in addition to strengthening security at its embassy.

Topics:

Recommendation

Megacárceles, estado de excepción y mano dura contra el crimen: el “modelo Bukele” está inspirando a la región

Mega prisons, state of emergency and a tough crackdown on crime: The 'Bukele model' is inspiring the region

Ali Khamenei, líder supremo de Irán.

Bankrupt Iran: Close Their Oil Cash Cow

Agentes de la policía haitiana se despliegan en Puerto Príncipe, Haití, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

Haiti: United States evacuates members of its embassy as crisis worsens

Trabajadores ferroviarios españoles y expertos forenses buscan restos mortales y examinan los escombros de los trenes destruidos en la estación de Atocha de Madrid el viernes 12 de marzo de 2004.

20 years after 11-M: ‘Nothing they were telling us was real’

Una foto difundida por el Palacio de Kensington el 10 de marzo de 2024, muestra a Kate de Gales, Princesa de Gales de Gran Bretaña con sus hijos, el Príncipe Luis de Gales de Gran Bretaña, el Príncipe Jorge de Gales de Gran Bretaña y la Princesa Carlota de Gales de Gran Bretaña, tomada en Windsor a principios de esta semana por el Príncipe de Gales.

Kate Middleton: First official photograph is released since her surgery two months ago

Imagen de archivo de militantes del grupo terrorista islámico Hamás rezan durante una manifestación nacionalista en Rafah, al sur de la Franja de Gaza ocupada, el 23 de marzo de 1993. Los musulmanes de Gaza celebraron el Aid Al-Fitr, que marca el final del Ramadán, antes que los demás musulmanes, que observan la festividad el miércoles. (Foto de AFP)

'Ramadan - Month of Jihad' : Ramadan Will Not Stop Hamas From Killing Jews

Los irlandeses rechazan rotundamente la reforma constitucional que buscaba redefinir el concepto de familia tradicional y matrimonio

The Irish flatly reject the constitutional reform that sought to redefine the concepts of a traditional family and marriage

Papa Francisco

Pope Francis suggests that Ukraine should surrender to Putin

Boris Johnson visitó en secreto Venezuela para reunirse con el régimen de Maduro: ¿de qué se trata?

Boris Johnson secretly visited Venezuela to meet with the Maduro regime: What was it about?