Trump raised more than $20 million in February for his campaign

His anticipated rival in the November election, Joe Biden, raised $53 million last month.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 21, 2024
Donald Trump's campaign for the November elections raised just over $20 million in February, well below the $53 million that Joe Biden pocketed during the same period. Everything indicates that they will be the candidates of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, respectively.

The former president is far behind his anticipated rival in the upcoming presidential votes in terms of the amount of cash raised. The Republican's campaign has almost $42 million, while the Democrat's team has added more than $155 million dollars, over triple what Trump's campaign has garnered.

Despite raising less than his rival, Trump managed to raise a greater amount in February than in January. In the first month of the year, the former president managed to add almost $14 million and, in December 2023, $10.5 million.

After achieving victories in the primaries in Florida, Kansas, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio, Trump and Biden became the virtual candidates for the November presidential elections. If made official at the party conventions, which will be held in July, it will be the first electoral rematch since 1956, when Republican Dwight Eisenhower defeated Democrat Adlai Stevenson for the second time.

