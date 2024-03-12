Trump clarifies: 'People say 'You're conservative.' I'm not... I'm a man of common sense'

The former president explained in an interview that if he supports many conservative policies it is because he considers them sensible.

Former President Donald Trump declared that he defines himself more as a "man of common sense" than a conservative, stressing that an eventual second term in the White House would focus on implementing significant political changes based on that perspective.

In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC, Trump addressed comments by Home Depot CEO and prominent Republican Party donor Ken Langone about the possibility that another four years under the former president's leadership could lead to retaliation and revenge against his opponents.

Trump began by agreeing with Langone that he would take revenge but clarified that it would not be how many think, but that his focus would be more directed toward political success. "Frankly, he's right in one sense. People think that there's going to be revenge. And I say, no, the revenge is going to be success. It's not going to be revenge in a revenge stance. It's really going to be success. We're going to turn our country around. We're going to bring sense and common sense," he stated.

The former president continued, sharing that he does not define himself as a conservative person but rather as someone with common sense. Likewise, he argued that if he supports many conservative policies, it is because they are sensible, such as the need to maintain secure borders and manage immigration legally.

"People say, 'You're conservative.' I'm not conservative. You know what I am? I'm a man of common sense, and a lot of conservative policies are common sense. We're not going to have open borders. You're going to have to come in legally," he commented.

Trump also referred to his position on TikTok, the Chinese application, and reiterated that he considers the social media platform a threat to national security. However, he expressed concern that scrapping the app could boost Facebook's position, which he calls an "enemy of the people."