The Republican candidate closes the gap with his presidential rival Joe Biden at a fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump's campaign team announced that it raised $50.5 million this Saturday, shattering all single-act fundraising records for any Democratic or Republican candidate.

The proceeds from the event in Palm Beach, Florida, which was held at the home of the billionaire investor John Paulson, were almost double the $26 million that Joe Biden said he had recently raised in a meeting with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"It is clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5," the former president's campaign advisers said in a statement.

Trump's team announced a few days ago that it had managed to raise more than $65.6 million in March. Democrats announced this Saturday that Biden raised more than $90 million last month and that his campaign already had more than $192 million.

The Palm Beach event was billed as the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner." Organized by billionaire John Paulson, there were 100 guests including casino tycoon Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace founder and President Robert Bigelow and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Donald Trump shared on social media his milestone of having set a new record in presidential campaign fundraising. "People are desperate for change. They want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," said the former president and unofficial GOP candidate for president.

