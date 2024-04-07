Politics

Trump breaks fundraising record after raising $50 million in one night

The Republican candidate closes the gap with his presidential rival Joe Biden at a fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.
(AFP)
JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
April 7, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump's campaign team announced that it raised $50.5 million this Saturday, shattering all single-act fundraising records for any Democratic or Republican candidate.

The proceeds from the event in Palm Beach, Florida, which was held at the home of the billionaire investor John Paulson, were almost double the $26 million that Joe Biden said he had recently raised in a meeting with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"It is clearer than ever that we have the message, the operation and the money to propel President Trump to victory on November 5," the former president's campaign advisers said in a statement.

Trump's team announced a few days ago that it had managed to raise more than $65.6 million in March. Democrats announced this Saturday that Biden raised more than $90 million last month and that his campaign already had more than $192 million.

The Palm Beach event was billed as the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner." Organized by billionaire John Paulson, there were 100 guests including casino tycoon Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace founder and President Robert Bigelow and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Donald Trump shared on social media his milestone of having set a new record in presidential campaign fundraising. "People are desperate for change. They want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," said the former president and unofficial GOP candidate for president.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

China está utilizando inteligencia artificial para difundir desinformación electoral en Estados Unidos y Taiwán

China is using artificial intelligence to spread electoral disinformation in the United States and Taiwan

El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, hace un anuncio sobre el futuro de la industria espacial en Texas

Greg Abbott attacks a National Guard member accused of smuggling illegal immigrants: "He is a traitor, a criminal"

Biden pidió apoyo a Egipto y Qatar para persuadir a Hamás de aceptar un acuerdo de rehenes con Israel

Biden asked Egypt and Qatar for support in persuading Hamas to release hostages to reach a deal with Israel

Presidente Joe Biden | Cordon Press

The Biden administration points against a law promoted by the government of Georgia: it could "derail" the country from its "European path"

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu

The United States and Israel are on high alert preparing for an "inevitable" attack from Iran

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, durante la premiere de Black Adam.

Political flip from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Regrets his support for Biden in 2020, will not vote for him in 2024

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Joe Biden.

Voters perceive Biden as a weaker, less likeable and less honest leader than in 2020

Imagen genérica sobre las elecciones en Estados Unidos.

Nebraska lawmakers soundly reject 'winner-take-all' election system

La Corte Suprema escuchará la apelación de inmunidad de Trump a finales de abril, retrasando aún más el juicio de subversión electoral del fiscal Jack Smith

Rough week: Judge McAfee rejects Trump's motion to dismiss Georgia case