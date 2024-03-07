Trump awaits the State of the Union adddress: "Joe Biden, you are crooked, you're fired"

The former president published a video highlighting how the policies of the current administration have provoked a serious crisis in the United States.

This Thursday, President Joe Biden will rise to the Capitol podium to deliver the long-awaited State of the Union (SOTU) speech, and Donald Trump decided to take advantage of the event to release a video that he called a preliminary “rebuttal.”

In the video, Trump explained that Biden has a tendency to evade responsibility for the “horrific devastation he and his party have created” while continuing to implement the same policies. In response to this situation, the former president recalled how the decisions made by the Biden Administration have resulted in profound immigration and economic crises.

“When I left office, we gave Joe Biden the most secure border in U.S. history [but] as soon as he got in, crooked Joe and his radical left lunatics deliberately dismantled each and every one of those policies that were so good that gave us this best border,” said the former president, recalling that his administration implemented measures such as the Remain in Mexico program, Safe Third Party Agreements, the asylum ban, the Title 42 and the construction of 571 miles of border wall, among others.

The former president pointed to the active importation of millions of illegal immigrants over the past three years, warning of the serious consequences this has had for national security.

President Donald J. Trump's Prebuttal to Joe Biden's State of the Union pic.twitter.com/IF9uS7ZsYq — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 7, 2024

“Joe Biden is crooked as you can be and the most incompetent president we’ve ever had. He could have called off the invasion but to this day, he is keeping the hordes of illegal migrants and illegal aliens pouring into the country. By the time his term is up, we could have close to 20 million people in our country. We have no idea from where they come, we have no idea who they are. They have no identification. Many come from mental institutions, many come from prisons, they’re terrorists. We have a calamity the likes of which we’ve never seen before,” he said.

Trump also addressed economic issues, singling out Biden for mishandling the economy and accusing him of contributing to inflation. “It was all caused by crooked Joe and the people that surround him. They are radical left marxists and fascists and communists and socialists,” he said, stating that under his leadership there was no inflation and that, in fact, “we had the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

The former president concluded his statement with a forceful: “You’re fired” directed at Biden, forcefully calling for a change of administration.

President Biden is expected to deliver the final State of the Union address of his first term and lay out his policy priorities for the coming months in a bid to address crucial issues facing the country as it faces an intense political race toward the next presidential elections.