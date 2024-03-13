This is how much New York City spends to support the 65,000 migrants who arrived in the Big Apple

New York City spends $387 per day per migrant to support the 64,800 people who have arrived in the Big Apple since 2022. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly complained about the immigration crisis afflicting the city, which has led him to confront the Biden Administration more than once.

The New York City Council published the data and only takes into account spending on food and shelter, but not on health and education.

The figure corresponds to February and is five dollars less than in October when spending peaked. At that time, each migrant cost the Adams Administration $391 per day.

"That number — known as the 'cumulative per diem' — is the average of what the city has spent to house and feed each migrant household per day every month since the start of the crisis in spring 2022," The New York Post reported.

To further reduce costs, the mayor asked local agencies to cut spending by 5% in November and then another 5% in January in response to the migrant crisis.

"In the last two months, Mayor Adams has laid out plans to save billions of taxpayer dollars as New York City manages a national humanitarian crisis, and the numbers show that our efforts are working," a City Hall spokesman told The New York Post on Tuesday.

According to Quinnipiac, only 28% approve of Adams' management, against 58% who disapprove and 14% do not have a formed opinion. The survey interviewed 1,257 registered voters between November 30 and last Monday.

The last time the pollster had recorded such low numbers for the mayor of New York was in 2003, when Michael Bloomberg, then a Republican, earned a 31% positive image compared to a 60% negative image.

"There's no good news for Mayor Adams in this poll. Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he's doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed. As the city faces across-the-board budget cuts while dealing with a migrant crisis, headlines about a federal investigation into the mayor's 2021 campaign and an accusation of sexual assault leveled against him from 30 years ago are taking a toll," said Mary Snow, deputy director of surveys at Quinnipiac University.