The US announces a plan to evacuate citizens trapped in Haiti

A charter flight will depart from Cap-Haïtien. The date and number of American citizens has yet to be determined.

Un manifestante quema neumáticos durante una manifestación que pedía la dimisión del primer ministro Ariel Henry en Puerto Príncipe el 7 de febrero de 2024.
(AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
March 17, 2024
The United States will charter a flight to evacuate citizens from Haiti, the embassy reported after weeks of criminal gang violence in the Caribbean country.

The flight will depart from Cap-Haïtien, Haiti's second-largest city, since the airport in the capital, Port-au-Prince, remains closed.

"We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens from Cap-Haitien to the United States, assuming the security situation in Cap-Haitien remains stable." the embassy said in a security alert.

The embassy did not specify the date of the flight and it was not clear how many Americans will be able to leave.

The trip to Cap Haitien is "dangerous"

The embassy warned that land travel from Port-au-Prince to Cap-Haïtien is "dangerous" and advised its citizens to consider taking the flight "only if they believe they can safely arrive at the Cap-Haïtien airport."

There are 125 miles between the two cities. 

Haiti has experienced an outbreak of criminal gang violence. These gangs have banded together to demand Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down.

The leader, who has been in power since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021, announced his resignation on Tuesday after days of international and local pressure.

Haiti now awaits the appointment of a transitional presidential council until new elections are held.

