The U.S. secretly sent new long-range missiles to Ukraine, Pentagon reveals

Lt. Col. Garron Garn said the decision not to make a public announcement was made to preserve the country's operational security during the conflict.

A Pentagon spokesman revealed that the United States secretly provided Ukraine with a new long-range missile system, despite the reluctance of some in the White House who feared its delivery could escalate the conflict with Russia.

According to information provided by Lt. Col. Garron Garn, the missiles were secretly included with the $300 million aid package announced on March 12 and finally delivered to Ukraine earlier this month.

"It was not announced that we are providing Ukraine with this new capability at the time in order to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request," he said.

The Biden administration had resisted sending these missiles. However, Maj Charlie Dietz, also a Pentagon spokesman, suggested that the president changed his mind following Russia's increasing attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"We had warned Russia against acquiring North Korean ballistic missiles and against renewing its attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," he said.

Reports indicate that Biden approved the shipment of more than 100 longer-range missiles in February, and Ukraine is using them. In fact, according to The New York Times, they were recently used to attack a Russian military airfield in Crimea and a Russian troop position in the southeast of the country.

Jake Sullivan, national security advisor of the United States, has already announced that they plan to include the sending of more missiles in the new military assistance package.

"We've already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional both authority and money," he said, citing the new $61 billion package signed by Biden on Wednesday.

It is important to note that although the United States has already sent shorter-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine in the past, this is the first time it has agreed to provide artillery that can travel 190 miles, which would allow the Ukrainian military to attack deep into Russian territory.

Russia reacts

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has already expressed concern, stating that Ukraine's use of the new ATACMS showed that the United States wanted to "ramp up Zelenskyy's terrorist potential."

However, Sullivan defended the decision, arguing that it was an appropriate response to increased Russian long-range missile attacks on North Korea. "We think it's appropriate," he said. "We think it is a good capability in this phase of the conflict."