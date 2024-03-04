Society

The Supreme Court temporarily freezes the law that allows the detention of illegal immigrants by the Texas Police

The Biden administration has seven days to appeal. If not, the law will go into effect on March 9.

La Patrulla Fronteriza “no tiene previsto” retirar las vallas de alambre puestas por Texas en medio del conflicto migratorio con la Administración Biden
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 4, 2024
1 minute read

The Supreme Court of Justice (SCOTUS) temporarily suspended the Texas law that allows local and state police to detain illegal immigrants. In order to give the state time to respond to the Department of Justice's request to suspend the application of the law, the decision of the highest court in the country will be in effect until March 13.

On Monday, the DOJ filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case to stop the text signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the petition that "the preliminary injunction entered by the district court simply maintains the longstanding status quo while this litigation proceeds; the court of appeals' stay, on the other hand, would result in direct and irreparable harms to core federal interests."

As reported by POLITICO, "the federal government cited a 2012 Supreme Court ruling on an Arizona law that would have allowed police to arrest people for federal immigration violations, often referred to by opponents as the 'show me your papers' bill. The divided high court found that the impasse in Washington over immigration reform did not justify state intrusion."

The answer came on Monday from Justice Samuel Alito. The order also froze the decision of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which had allowed the law to take effect last Sunday.

The aforementioned regulation, known as SB4, allows Texas law enforcement to detain and imprison those who cross the border illegally without the need for a federal permit. After being detained, immigrants could accept a state judge's order to leave the country or face a misdemeanor illegal entry charge. After receiving the expulsion order, those who do not leave the country could be arrested again and charged with a more serious crime.

The Court froze the Court of Appeals ruling that Abbott had held

The governor of Texas celebrated the aforementioned ruling that enabled the law's implementation on Sunday.

"Federal appeals court allows Texas immigration law to take effect. Law enforcement officers in Texas are now authorized to arrest & jail any illegal immigrants crossing the border," the governor wrote Monday before hearing the decision from the Supreme Court.

Topics:

Recommendation

(Voz Media)

Voz Media debuts its newscast on DayStar: 'Today more than ever we need to raise our VOICE and fight for our values'

El FBI intensifica su búsqueda del espía iraní que supuestamente planeó el asesinato de Mike Pompeo y otros funcionarios de la Administración Trump

The FBI intensifies its search for the Iranian spy who allegedly planned the assassination of Mike Pompeo and other Trump Administration officials

Composición de una fotografía del presidente Javier Milei con una captura de pantalla de la web de la agencia pública de noticias Télam.

Argentine President Javier Milei completes the closure of Télam, the public news agency

Chris Mortensen, ex periodista deportivo de ESPN.

Chris Mortensen, former ESPN sports journalist, dies

Tiroteo en California | Captura de pantalla

At least four dead in California shooting

Elon Musk se dirige al público durante la Conferencia de la Asociación Judía Europea en el DoubleTree by Hilton de Cracovia.

Judge approves a class action lawsuit for 6,000 Black Tesla workers who claim racism

Captura de pantalla de un video de Fox 25 mostrando la competencia de chupar pies en una escuela en Oklahoma.

Oklahoma investigates school over fundraising video of children licking each other's toes: 'This is disgusting'

Airport

These are the country's worst airports

Captura de pantalla de una grabación de

Three Norfolk Southern trains derail in Pennsylvania