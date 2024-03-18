Society

The first charter flight with Americans from Haiti arrives in Miami

At least 30 people traveled on the plane. They left the Caribbean country in the middle of a political and social crisis.

Violencia en Haití. 13 de marzo de 2024.
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 18, 2024
The first charter flight carrying several Americans who left Haiti due to the security crisis in that Caribbean country arrived in Miami. According to various media, at least 30 people arrived on the trip.

"We will continue to assist U.S. citizens as long as commercial options remain unavailable and the security environment permits us to do so," a State Department spokesperson told CBS News.

The charter flight came a day after the State Department reported its plans for the flight from Haiti.

"We are arranging a charter flight for U.S. citizens with valid U.S. passports from Cap-Haitien to the U.S. Travel to Cap-Haitien is conducted at your own risk. If you are interested in this flight, fill out our intake form," the department's announcement explained.

The flight occurred at a time when violence in Haiti continues. In fact, last week, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign from his position over the situation.

Meanwhile, in Haiti the situation continues to be one of chaos. Although news agencies with a presence in the area reported a slight improvement that allowed civil society to continue with its pace of life, serious armed incidents were also reported. The state of emergency that the Haitian Government invoked has not been enough to stop the violence in the streets and it is estimated that nearly 15,000 Haitians have been forced to leave their homes due to this wave of violence.

