The Biden Administration boasts of welcoming immigrants: it celebrates the record of 10 million cases processed in 2023

The Biden Administration takes pride in the millions of people who have entered the country illegally during its mandate. In a press release, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) celebrated that the nation maintains its promise to be a place "of welcome and possibility" with the processing of more than 10 million pending cases and they noted that during fiscal year 2023 they received 10.9 million applications. To achieve these figures, the agency boasts of the application of several measures considered illegal by Republicans and for which GOP legislators in the House of Representatives approved the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

In FY24, USCIS will build on the progress made in FY23 by exploring additional policy and operational measures to continue to improve our processing times, efficiency, accessibility, and transparency as an agency. — USCIS (@USCIS) February 9, 2024

"Supporting the efforts of the Biden Administration"

Those responsible for the agency highlight that it "continued to support the efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration to establish lawful pathways that allow for the safe and orderly processing of individuals into the United States through the implementation of new processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV); the creation of new family reunification processes for individuals from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and the modernization of existing processes for Cuba and Haiti; also by maintaining support for the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) process." These initiatives have been denounced by NGOs and Republican politicians who point out that they are allowing the massive entry of immigrants who would be "inadmissible" through airports or ports of entry after arranging meetings through the CBP One app.

According to USCIS, "as of the end of fiscal year 2023, more than 150,000 Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members had entered the United States through the U4U process and nearly 238,000 individuals through the CHNV process." However, reports from the Center for Immigration Studies reported that this last figure would be even higher in reality. Within the agency's humanitarian work, those responsible highlighted its key participation "in the initiative of the Safe Mobility Office," which seeks to "prevent refugees and vulnerable migrants from undertaking dangerous journeys and discourage criminal smugglers who endanger the lives of vulnerable noncitizens." In addition, the agency also "announced enhancements to the Central American Minors Program, including expanding eligibility criteria for such children to qualify for access to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program"

More than 875,500 new citizens in 2023

In its report on the last fiscal year, the USCIS highlights that "thanks to the tireless work" of its workers, it was able to close "more than 10 million pending cases," its historical record, which also represents a 15% reduction in its backlog of cases. Additionally, more than 878,500 people took the oath of allegiance, becoming new American citizens. According to their calculations, the waiting time to obtain naturalization was reduced from 10.5 months to 6.1.

"The largest displacement of people since World War II"

USCIS noted that we are "at a time when the world is experiencing the greatest displacement of people since World War II," increasing the importance of the "humanitarian mission" of the agency to "provide protection of vulnerable populations." In this sense, those responsible highlight that "USCIS interviewed over 100,000 refugee applicants – more than double the amount completed in the previous fiscal year – resulting in the admission and resettlement of over 60,000 refugees. As of the end of FY 2023, USCIS completed more than 52,000 asylum cases; this included priority processing of asylum cases for the Afghan alliance and their families. USCIS also completed a record-breaking 146,000 credible fear and reasonable fear screenings of individuals expressing a fear of return after being encountered at the border

Through their collaboration with the Department of State, USCIS issued, in conjunction with the Department of State, "more than 192,000 employment-based immigrant visas – far above the pre-pandemic number – and, for the second year running ensured that no available visas went unused." In addition, it increased "the maximum validity period of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to five years for adjustment of status applicants" In the statement, the agency also highlighted that it "removed the biometrics fee and appointment requirement for applicants for a change or extension of nonimmigrant status and updated the agency’s interpretation of the Child Status Protection Act to prevent many child beneficiaries of noncitizen workers from “aging out” of child status, allowing them to seek permanent residence along with their parents."

USCIS expects to surpass records in 2024

The agency's director, Ur M. Jaddou, was very satisfied with the data, highlighting the work of her team especially in responding "to emerging crises around the world with essential humanitarian aid."

I’m so proud of the USCIS workforce and our dedication to fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve. We’ve completed a record number of cases, responded to emerging crises around the globe with essential humanitarian relief, and applied innovative solutions to improve customer experience and reduce backlogs.

By 2024, USCIS' goals are to surpass the previous year's records, both in processing and in the number of refugees admitted: "USCIS will continue to increase refugee adjudications to support the target of admitting 125,000 refugees this fiscal year. USCIS also plans to increase refugee processing in the Western Hemisphere through the Safe Mobility Office initiative and is on track to admit between 35,000 and 50,000 refugees from the Western Hemisphere this fiscal year, the largest number from this region in history.