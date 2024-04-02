Taylor Swift enters the Forbes list of the richest people in the world

With a net worth of $1.1 billion, the artist occupies position 2,545 in the magazine's ranking of billionaires from around the globe.

Taylor Swift entered Forbes' list of the richest people in the world Monday. With a net worth of $1.1 billion, the artist occupies position 2,545 in the ranking prepared by the magazine, which includes all the billionaires on the planet.

The World’s Celebrity Billionaires 2024: From Taylor Swift to Michael Jordan, these performers, athletes and entertainment tycoons are truly rich and famous.https://t.co/lz8g7oJWHC #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/QLJ6sgeSKC — Forbes (@Forbes) April 2, 2024

Swift, the publication highlights, is the last famous member of the list. She achieved the position not only thanks to the tour she is doing around the world, but also to the revenue she obtains from her albums as well as "her real estate portfolio":

The most famous newcomer is, of course, Taylor Swift, whose record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. The 34-year-old pop star amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from the blockbuster tour, the value of her music catalog and her real estate portfolio. Swift is the first musician to hit ten-figure status solely based on her songs and performances.

Bernald Arnault, the richest person on the planet according to Forbes

Taylor Swift is still far from occupying first place on the list which, the magazine reports, continues in the held by LVMH CEO Bernald Arnault. With $233 billion, the businessman is the richest person on the planet.

He is followed by the owner of X, Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, who, with a net worth of $195 billion, maintains second place on the list. Closing the podium is the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, whose $194 billion makes him the third richest person on the planet.

Forbes noted that the list is now larger than ever. According to the publication, there are more billionaires in the world than ever, a total of 2,781. This means that 141 new people entered the ranking and, in addition, "they are richer than ever" since, in total, they have a "worth $14.2 trillion in aggregate," which represents an increase of $2 trillion compared to 2023.