Lebanese Army neutralizes an attacker who opened fire in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Beirut

No deaths or injuries were reported. The Lebanese Army reported that the shooter was a Syrian national.

Un hombre ataca la embajada de Estados Unidos en el Líbano. 5 de junio de 2024.
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 5, 2024
The United States Embassy in Beirut (Lebanon) reported that a shooting took place in the vicinity this Wednesday. No deaths or injuries were reported. The embassy's security team worked with the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to prevent the attack from escalating.

"At 8:34 a.m. local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the U.S. Embassy. Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe. Investigations are underway, and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," the U.S. embassy posted on social media.

According to statements from the Lebanese Army reported by The Times of Israel, the gunman was a Syrian national. He was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.

Less than a year ago, the Lebanese Army detained a citizen after carrying out an attack similar to the one that occurred this Wednesday. In that incident, no victims or injuries were reported.

The most serious attack against the U.S. embassy in Lebanon was in 1983. According to Washington, DC, Hezbollah was responsible for that attack. As a result, 63 people died. Seventeen of them were part of the diplomatic corps.

