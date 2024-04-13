Several people stabbed at a mall in Sydney (Australia)

Local media report there were five fatalities. The alleged attacker was killed by the police.

Five people were killed in a stabbing attack Saturday in a shopping center in Sydney, an Australian police official told reporters, who did not rule out the "terrorist" track, according to AFP.

Several people were injured in the attack. Eight of them, including a child, were hospitalized, said the emergency services.

The attack took place in the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center, which was packed with customers at the time of the attack.

A major police operation is underway outside a Westfield shopping centre in Sydney.https://t.co/IognbMDCY1 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 13, 2024

The mall was closed and police have asked people to avoid the area. Hundreds of people fled the building. New South Wales emergency services told AFP that a man was shot and killed by police and that he may be one of the attackers.