Sean 'Diddy' Combs insists he is innocent and denounces “witch hunt” after federal agents raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles

The rapper and producer is being investigated for alleged human trafficking and other crimes, according to reports.

Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs broke their silence after federal agents raided the rapper’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday amid a sensitive investigation into sex trafficking and other crimes.

Combs’ lawyers, speaking to Fox News, insisted on their client’s innocence and also accused the Department of Homeland Security of orchestrating a “witch hunt” against the famous rapper.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney, told the news network.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” the attorney continued.

The search warrants followed a warrant issued by the Southern District of New York.

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” said Dyer, who later criticized the authorities and the media.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the lawyer said. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

According to Fox News, the raids on Combs’ homes are related to a human trafficking investigation, but the outlet clarified that it is still unclear if the rapper is the target of the investigations.

The raids occurred months after Sean’ Diddy’ Combs’ former romantic partner, Cassie, accused the music mogul of physical and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed in New York under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

Although Combs and Cassie reached an agreement on November 17, three other women have since filed lawsuits in the Southern District of New York, alleging that the music mogul sexually assaulted them. Likewise, a producer who worked for the rapper between September 2022 and November 2023 has also sued Combs, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Additionally, former employee Rodney’ Lil Rod’ Jones alleged that he had evidence of Combs and his staff participating in other crimes.

The rapper’s legal team emphatically denied all allegations.

While the Fox network noted that it is still unclear if Combs is the target of the feds, according to NBC News, the two raids are part of a sex trafficking plot that directly involves the music mogul.

According to the news network, a source familiar with the investigation said that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sued multiple times in November, alluding to all the legal problems the rapper is facing.

Due to these accusations, which include allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, illegal narcotics and firearms, the feds are investigating the rapper, according to NBC News.