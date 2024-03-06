World

Russia: Putin adds Gari Kasparov to the list of "terrorists and extremists"

The world chess champion is a well-known opponent of the Russian president.

Gari Kasparov, campeón del mundo de ajedrez.
Gari Kasparov (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 6, 2024
Less than a minute

Vladimir Putin's regime added the world chess champion Gari Kasparov to the list of "terrorists and extremists," according to AFP.

The chess master has never hidden his animosity towards the Russian president, defining him as a "demented dictator." He has long been opposed to Putin's leadership and policies in Russia.

Kasparov was born in 1963 in Baku (now Azerbaijan). He is a resident of New York. He blames the West for not having acted forcefully against the Russian leader before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022:

This is the snake that the free world nested in its bosom, treating Putin as an ally, an equal, while spreading his corruption. Now it strikes again, proving that you can't avoid fighting evil, you can only delay it while it ups its ante. Glory to Ukraine.

Topics:

Recommendation

Go woke, go broke: tras una caída en sus acciones, Doritos rescinde el acuerdo con el polémico artista trans que hacía apologías al abuso de niños

Go woke, go broke: After a drop in its shares, Doritos terminates the agreement with the controversial trans artist who made excuses for child abuse

Ricardo Martinelli, former President of Panama gestures during the session 'The New Latin America Context' at the Annual Meeting 2014 of the World Economic Forum at the congress centre in Davos

Panamanian judge orders the arrest of former President Martinelli one day after his disqualification as a candidate for elections in May

The Halcones (Hawks) group of the Chilean Air Force perform during the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) in Santiago

Chile: President Gabriel Boric excludes Israel from the 2024 International Air Show without explanation

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a funeral ceremony at the Borisovo cemetery

Identified in videos, tracked and captured: Putin arrests those who attended Navalny's funeral

The President of Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso (C), speaks next to rectors Aime Nogal (L), Carlos Quintero (2-L), Rosalba Gil (2-R), and Juan Carlos Delpino (R) during a press conference at the CNE

Nicolás Maduro's regime violates the Barbados Agreement once again by announcing illegitimate elections for July 28th

Chilean President Gabriel Boric is being asked to answer for the murder of Venezuelan dissident Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda

Crisis in Haiti: Prime minister's whereabouts are unknown, Dominican Republic suspends flights between the two countries

Imagen promocional de la entrevista realizada por Leandro Fleisher al exterrorista palestino.

Former Palestinian terrorist: 'My people are under Hamas occupation'

Esta fotografía tomada el 4 de marzo de 2024 muestra los carteles oficiales de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de París 2024, obra del artista francés Ugo Gattoni, en el museo de Orsay (Musee d'Orsay) de París, el 4 de marzo de 2024.

Controversy in France over the removal of Christian symbols on the official poster for the Olympics