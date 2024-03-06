Russia: Putin adds Gari Kasparov to the list of "terrorists and extremists"

Vladimir Putin's regime added the world chess champion Gari Kasparov to the list of "terrorists and extremists," according to AFP.

The chess master has never hidden his animosity towards the Russian president, defining him as a "demented dictator." He has long been opposed to Putin's leadership and policies in Russia.

Kasparov was born in 1963 in Baku (now Azerbaijan). He is a resident of New York. He blames the West for not having acted forcefully against the Russian leader before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022:

This is the snake that the free world nested in its bosom, treating Putin as an ally, an equal, while spreading his corruption. Now it strikes again, proving that you can't avoid fighting evil, you can only delay it while it ups its ante. Glory to Ukraine.