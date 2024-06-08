Roland Garros: Alcaraz and Zverev will fight for the crown in France

The German leads the history between the two and even beat the Spaniard in the only meeting they had in the second Grand Slam of the year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will compete for the crown at Roland Garros. The Spaniard and the German will meet for the tenth time on the ATP circuit in the final of the third Grand Slam of the year, which neither of them yet boasts in their record. This is the first final between two tennis players making their debut in the final on Parisian soil.

Alcaraz, currently number three in the ranking, surpassed Janik Sinner on Friday, who is close to becoming the new number 1 in the world. The Philippe Chatrier stadium in Paris witnessed a five-set match (2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3) that lasted a little more than four hours, a victory that allowed the Spaniard reach their first final in the French competition.

Conversely, "Sasha" did the same with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, whom he eliminated in four sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2). Zverev will also play his first final at Roland Garros, but, unlike his next rival, he will also seek his first Grand Slam crown.

"It was going to be a long match, so I had to stay positive, stay there." — Alcaraz analyzing today's match during the post-match interview

“I can't describe the feeling I have right now. I am very happy to win after so much history on this track. I have had the best and worst memories on this track. Now I'm going to give myself a chance to win on Sunday,” said the German once his match with Ruud was over.

The history between the two is favorable to Zverev, 5-4, although the last time they met, Alcaraz won in Indian Wells.

However, the only time they played at Roland Garros, it was "Sasha" who ended up advancing. This match was in June 2022 and was in the quarterfinals.

"I'm happy to be in a Grand Slam final and give myself the best chance to win on Sunday." — Zverev's post-match interview

According to the ATP, it will be the first final in a long time in which the two protagonists do not celebrate on Parisian soil.

"It is so unlikely that a Roland Garros final will be between two debutants on that stage, that you have to go back to 2005 to find the last time two tennis players faced each other in the first final of their careers in this competition. The protagonists of that occasion were Rafael Nadal and Mariano Puerta. Almost 20 years later, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will equal the record," they noted.