Robinho enters a Brazilian prison to serve a nine-year sentence for rape

The former Brazilian soccer player was arrested in his country after being convicted by the Italian justice system in 2017.

Former Brazilian soccer player Robinho was sent to prison in Tremembé, located about 93 miles from Sao Paulo, to begin serving a nine-year sentence for his involvement in a gang rape that occurred in a nightclub in Milan (Italy) 11 years ago.

The Brazilian authorities arrested the former Real Madrid and Manchester City player at his home in the city of Santos. He was then transferred to a different police station, where he underwent different examinations.

The crime occurred in 2013, when Robinho, along with several others, raped a young Albanian woman in a nightclub in Milan, where he was living at the time. Four years later, the Italian justice system sentenced him to nine years in prison, but the former Brazilian soccer player had already returned home to his native country, where the law does not allow its citizens to be extradited. However, a few days ago the Brazilian Superior Court decided that Robinho should serve his sentence in a Brazilian prison, upholding the Italian court's conviction.