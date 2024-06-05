Restaurant chain Rubio's Coastal Grill closes almost 50 locations in California after minimum wage increase

A spokesperson for the Mexican food chain stated that the closures are being carried out after a "review of its operations and the current business climate" and have come due to increased business costs.

Mexican restaurant chain Rubio's Coastal Grill announced it was closing 48 "underperforming" locations in California due to rising business costs.

The 48 locations are equivalent to one third of the total owned by the chain, which operates in The Golden State, Nevada and Arizona. According to information from The Los Angeles Times, the closure comes due to the "rising cost of doing business in California" and follows a "thorough review of its operations and the current business climate."

Of the total number of closed establishments, 24 are located in the counties of San Bernardino, Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura. Another 13 are located in the San Diego area.

The chain did not comment on how many workers lost their jobs, but did say it will continue operating at its other 86 locations. A company spokesperson stated: