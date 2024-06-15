America's Enemies at Home and Abroad

The Biden administration, which should be protecting Americans, has instead been putting them at risk.

Who are these people who love America so much, who are so grateful for the freedoms they can have only in America, that they cannot wait to take them away?

In addition to the Axis of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, which is trying every day to take America down and replace it with their tyrannies, threats from within America appear graver than ever -- to our freedom of speech, equal justice under the law, to our children whom we are failing to educate, except to hate America, to our underfunded military and most of all to our internal national security.

Meanwhile, more than 85,000 unaccompanied children have been "lost." They are missing, perhaps subjected to sex trafficking and other forms of slavery, and no one in an administration supposedly so concerned about "humanitarian values" knows who they are, where they are, or has expressed any interest in finding out. Meanwhile, around 45,000 people have flooded in from Communist China – many of whom are groups of men of military age, whose exit visas have presumably been granted by China not for the purpose of a vacation at Disney World.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified earlier his year that "the Chinese Communist Party is working diligently inside the gates to undermine everything it is that we stand for." Meanwhile, China has been sending spy balloons over America's most sensitive military sites, and buying up US farmland, often near US military bases.

All these events have been funded, spearheaded and encouraged by the current administration, which has seemingly evaded any effort to slow it down or stop it. Who are these American who are letting the enemy inside the gates?

Free speech can be used, and is used to try to take down free speech.

Many are US public charities – paid for by you, me and us: the taxpayers. These include the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, George Soros's Open Society Foundations and their many tributaries, such as his US Campaign for Palestinian Rights. He has also been funding programs that facilitate more crime on the streets. Some organizations, not necessarily all his, press for defunding the police, doing away with bail and imprisonment, "revolving door" apprehensions that make intervening in crimes pointless, and supposedly "reducing crime" by claiming, at least in California, that stealing goods up to $950 is only a misdemeanor and therefore not worth prosecuting. It is certainly easy enough for crime syndicates to organize unlimited "return trips."

America's greatest value of all, freedom of speech, has been under attack – from the Biden administration unlawfully conscripting Big Tech companies as "state actors" to suppress information, to attempts by the administration to establish a censorship bureau, a "Ministry of Truth," the Disinformation Governance Board, mercifully spotted by enough worried Americans that it was taken down before it could start.

Just this week, US Attorney General Merrick Garland attacked "baseless and extremely dangerous falsehoods" aimed at his Department of Justice. What, however, about the dangerous truths? These include the unconstitutional appointment of Jack Smith, and the refusal to deliver the subpoenaed tape of special counsel Robert K. Hur's interview of President Joe Biden to the House Judicial Committee. Garland's excuse was that the tape was subject to executive privilege -- but that had implicitly been waived by having delivered the transcript. There is also the problem of the DoJ's unequal application of the law, while Americans such as Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon are sent to prison for refusing to comply with subpoenas.

Freedom of speech – the Kingpin Freedom -- has as its main problem is that it is so easy to abuse -- probably why the US is the only country to have it. Free speech can be used, and is used to try to take down free speech. From that, in a cascade, all the other freedoms are then able to be taken down. One is forbidden to talk about them.

The Mexican cartels, from human and drug smuggling, are being enriched by billions of dollars a year.

Free speech can be used to lie and even do irretrievable harm to free and fair elections. Before the 2020 election, Antony Blinken (now Secretary of State) engineered a letter signed by 51 intelligence officials stating the Hunter Biden's laptop -- which might have cast doubt on the reputability of then-candidate Joe Biden -- "all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign." In Biden's pre-election debate with President Donald Trump, Biden went further, stating, falsely, that his son's laptop was "a Russian plant," and a "bunch of garbage." It turns out, of course, that the FBI had verified the authenticity of the laptop in November 2019. Therefore, illegal "irreparable harm" appears to have been done to influence the outcome of the 2020 election.

Freedom of speech can also be used – it is being used – to educate our children on how supposedly bad America really is, despite the fact that millions of people from all over the world keep risking their lives to come here. So far, since 2014, more than 63,000 people have died trying to reach America. Meanwhile, the Mexican cartels, from human and drug smuggling, are being enriched by billions of dollars a year.

Yes, American Indians were not treated well, and yes, there was slavery – but does anyone mention the slavery that is here now, thanks in large part to the administration's policy of admitting millions of illegal, mostly-unvetted, foreigners, and then "losing" more than 85,000 children, "missing, possibly trafficked"?

America needs people who appreciate how extraordinary, even if imperfect, it is; not who try to dismantle it.

