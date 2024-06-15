Princess Kate Middleton will make her first official appearance in months this weekend, since making progress in her fight against cancer

The Duchess announced that she is making progress with her treatment, but will have to continue for a few more months.

(AFP) Princess Kate Middleton announced this Friday that she will attend a parade for King Charles III's birthday this weekend, her first official public appearance in months, and indicated that she is making good progress in her cancer treatment.

Crown Prince William's wife posted the message on social media, announcing the news about her health for the first time since revealing her cancer diagnosis, without specifying its nature, at the end of March.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend," said Kate, who has not participated in any public events since December.

The popular Princess of Wales, 42, indicated that she is "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," Kate Middleton wrote.

In addition to the message, there was a photograph of Kate standing in front of a tree by a river, taken earlier this week in Windsor, west London.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," said the princess. "I hope to be at a few public engagements over the summer, but also I know I am not out of the woods yet," he added.

"Be patient"

The princess noted that she has started to "do a little work from home" when she feels "well enough."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal," she explained.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the hardest times. I am making good progress, but as anyone goes… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

Shortly before her cancer diagnosis was officially announced, a photo of the princess with her children published on social networks caused controversy. The image was removed by the world's main press agencies, including AFP, because it had been digitally manipulated.

This reignited speculation about the princess's health, despite a written apology issued by the Palace following the photo.

Kensington Palace has never communicated anything about Kate's health and, during his public engagements, Prince William has also been brief and concise, contenting himself with saying in May that his wife was "well."

The announcement of Kate's cancer came after King Charles III reported in February that he also suffers from the disease, without specifying what type.

The 75-year-old monarch is also undergoing treatment and in April doctors stated that they were "encouraged" by the progress made, which allowed him to resume his official duties. However, this year he will participate on a float in the parade to celebrate his birthday, and not on horseback like last year.