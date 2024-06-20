World

Putin visits Vietnam after defense agreement with North Korea

The Russian leader highlighted the Vietnamese government’s “balanced“ approach to the war in Ukraine.

El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, y el presidente de Vietnam, To Lam, posan durante una ceremonia oficial de bienvenida en el Palacio Presidencial.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) visits his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam (right) / (Cordon Press)
AFP
June 20, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP) Vladimir Putin traveled to Vietnam on Thursday for an official visit. Russia has been supplying weapons for decades. The visit occurred one day after signing a defense agreement with North Korea that worries Western countries.

Russian flags and an important security device were seen on the streets of Hanoi to welcome Putin. He met with Vietnamese President To Lam around noon local time at the presidential palace in a formal ceremony with cannon shots and soldiers, AFP reported.

The Russian president thanked Hanoi for its "balanced" approach to Ukraine in an article published in the newspaper of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). Russia and Vietnam also share a "similar" perspective on the situation in the Asia-Pacific, he stated.

Russia continues to sell a large part of its weapons and military equipment to Vietnam amid tensions in the South China Sea, where Hanoi is concerned about Beijing's expansionist objectives.

Putin-Jong Un Summit

Putin was in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Kim Jong Un greeted him and considers him to be North Korea's "best friend." The two countries, united against American "hegemony,” closed a "global strategic partnership" that provides for mutual assistance "in case of aggression" and a possible strengthening of "military-technical cooperation," according to Putin.

The United States and its allies fear that this continued rapprochement could lead to North Korea sending new shipments of munitions and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Topics:

Recommendation

Una imagen tomada de un video publicado por el grupo de campaña climática Just Stop Oil muestra a activistas rociando una sustancia naranja en Stonehenge en Wiltshire, suroeste de Inglaterra

Two climate activists arrested after vandalising the British prehistoric site of Stonehenge with paint

Lloyd Austin, secretario de Defensa.

The US will have access to Swedish military bases after signing defense agreement

Comando Central

Blow for ISIS: US eliminates senior official during attack in Syria

La familia real española

Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years on the throne

Gordon Black, durante el juicio.

Russian Justice sentences a US soldier to more than three years in prison for robbery and death threats

Soldados israelíes patrullan la frontera con Gaza el sábado 29 de octubre.

Syria accuses Israel for the death of an Armed Forces officer

Miembro de la Guardia Nacional de México | AFP

Mexico: another newly elected mayor is murdered in the state of Guerrero

Jake Sullivan

Jake Sullivan proposes new defense cooperation agreements with India after his visit to New Delhi

Avión F-15 del Ejército de los Estados Unidos.

Arms sale to Israel approved with support from two Democratic legislators with veto power