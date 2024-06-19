The United States eliminated an ISIS terrorist during an attack in Syria, Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that there were no civilian casualties.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks. CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat," CENTCOM indicated in a statement posted on X.

According to sources accessed by newspaper La Razón, Al-Janabi had an important role in the logistics of the terrorist group.

"His death will disrupt ISIS's ability to obtain resources and carry out terrorist attacks. CENTCOM, along with allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS's operational capabilities and ensure its lasting defeat. There is no indication that civilians were injured in this attack," they reported. In recent months, ISIS has been involved in attacks that have claimed dozens of lives.

The attack is the second that has occurred on Syrian soil in recent hours, although the first has yet to be claimed.

Syria formally accused Israel of the death of an officer in its military. "The Ministry of Defense reported in a statement that around 7:00 a.m. local time this Wednesday, June 19, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against some positions of the Armed Forces of Syria in the fields of Quneitra and Deraa" reported the Syrian Arab News Agency.

On the other hand, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that plans for an eventual offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, coinciding with an uptick in clashes with Hezbollah terrorists and a relative calm in the fighting in Gaza.

"As part of the assessment of the situation, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated and decisions were made on continuing to increase troop readiness in the field," the IDF said in a post on X.