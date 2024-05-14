Prime Video premieres the trailer for the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

The new episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on Aug. 29 and will feature Sauron as the main antagonist.

Amazon Prime Video held its "upfronts" this Tuesday in New York, an event in which networks and platforms present new projects for the coming months, and did so in style. The streaming channel decided to debut the trailer, poster and release date for the second season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The new season, which will feature eight new episodes, will arrive on Prime Video on Aug. 29 and will have Sauron (played by actor Charlie Vickers) as the main antagonist, as can be seen with the new poster, that prominently features the dark character.

Sauron to star in the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

In this way, the show will continue where the first season left off, with the villain returning after being expelled by Galadriel in the last episode. Thus, Sauron, without an army or allies, will depend on his own ingenuity to rebuild his power and oversee the creation of the rings of power. These jewels, Prime Video assures in its statement, "will allow him to subject all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will," turning him into the villain fans know from "The Lord of the Rings."

It won't be easy, Sauron will have to face the characters we already met in the first round: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who will do everything possible so that the character played by Charlie Vickers fails in his attempt to rise to power. To do this, they will have the help of elves, dwarves, humans, sorcerers and hairs that will leave one of the scenes that fans most want to see in the series: the creation of more rings. Sauron will have the support of the orcs.