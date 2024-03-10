Pope Francis suggests that Ukraine should surrender to Putin

"He who has the courage to raise the white flag to negotiate is stronger," the Supreme Pontiff said.

Days after the new anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis referred to the conflict between both countries and discussed the possibility of negotiating a peace agreement. Specifically, he suggested that the country governed by Volodymyr Zelensky should raise the "white flag" to have a "stronger position when negotiating."

The head of the Catholic Church spoke in Swiss media and expressed himself about the future of the geopolitical conflict that continues to worry Europe. The interview will be broadcast on March 20, but some comments began to emerge before the stipulated date.

He began by asking for the participation of a third actor who could be involved in the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky. "We need to negotiate in time, look for a country to act as a mediator," he said.

Turkey has already offered to act as a negotiating guarantor in recent months before the damage escalates.

However, Pope Francis was openly asked if he had proposed himself as that link between the countries. "I'm here, period. I have sent a letter to the Jews of Israel, asking them to reflect on this situation. Negotiating is never giving up. It is the value of not leading the country to suicide. The Ukrainians, with the history they have, poor things, the Ukrainians in the time of Stalin suffered how much they suffered," the pope replied.

"He who sees the situation, he who thinks about the people, he who has the courage to raise the white flag to negotiate is stronger. Today, we can negotiate with the help of international powers. The word negotiate is brave. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate," the pope added.

" When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you must have the courage to negotiate. You're ashamed, but how many dead will it end up with? Negotiate on time, look for some countries that mediate. In the Ukrainian war, there are many. Turkey has offered itself for this. And others. Do not be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse," he concluded.