One police officer killed and another seriously injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis

A tragic shooting rocked south Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, claiming the life of a 28-year-old police officer while another is in critical condition, according to reports.

The incident took place at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Av. S. in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, where four other people were wounded by gunfire.

Although the reasons behind the incident are unknown at press time, Minneapolis Police issued an alert shortly before 6 p.m., urging residents to avoid the area of 22nd and Blaisdell due to what they called an "active incident."

The Minneapolis Police Department is responding to an active incident in the area near 22nd and Blaisdell in the Whittier neighborhood. At this time, 4 civilians and 2 MPD officers are reported injured. This continues to be a fluid situation. Please avoid the area. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 30, 2024

Local authorities blocked off the area and are working with the Minnesota State Patrol to address the situation. "The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote in a post on X.

The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement. The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2024

According to a StarTribuner report, a resident, Reuben Molina, was on the third floor of the apartment building where the shooting occurred and said he and his girlfriend heard several gunshots and went to investigate. According to Molina, a woman called 911 to report that two people had been shot in the head, including her boyfriend. The shooting is believed to have originated in the first-floor apartment.

"I could hear the bullets ricocheting and bouncing off stuff as I'm trying to get somebody to come inside to check on the people who were shot," she said.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding this tragic event.