Politics

Openly gay California Democratic state lawmaker during Pride opening speech: 'The children are ours'

Senator Scott Wiener brags about the laws passed by his party against "disgusting people" who oppose gender ideology.

Scott Wiener, during the 2022 Pride parade.
Scott Wiener, during the 2022 Pride parade. (Wikimedia Commons)
ISRAEL DURO
June 5, 2024
Less than a minute

California State Senator Scott Wiener remains determined to defend his title as enemy number 1 of the parents of the Golden State. In his speech inaugurating Pride month in San Francisco, Wiener, openly gay, said that "the children are ours." The legislator also boasted of the laws approved by Democrats in this field and attacking the "nasty people" who fight against him.

"Forced outing policies"

During his speech, Wiener noted :

We introduced legislation to ban these forced outing policies as some school boards are starting to adopt … as we fight all the nasty people out there who are trying to harm us and we're going to beat them and we're going to win. We are always there for these kids. These are our kids.

The California Family Council criticized Wiener's speech, accusing him of "blatantly lying," since "there are no school board policies that force the outing of students." And, above all, it made it clear that his children "are not from Wiener."

Topics:

Recommendation

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump promotes early voting for the presidential elections: 'We will use all appropriate tools to defeat the Democrats'

Former president Trump

Wisconsin Attorney General charges three Trump allies with 'serious forgery' over fake voter scheme

Chip Roy

The House responds to request for Netanyahu's arrest and approves sanctions against the International Criminal Court: 'We will not tolerate its scandalous attacks against Israel'

Hunter Biden

The trial against Hunter Biden: The Prosecutor's Office shows messages from the president's son trying to buy drugs at the time he purchased the firearm

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo

Biden enacts new measures to alleviate the immigration crisis a few months before the elections

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales

Senator Bob Menendez makes his candidacy as an independent official

Algunos votantes "anti-Trump" dicen que votarán por el expresidente para "salvar la democracia" tras el veredicto de culpabilidad en Manhattan

Some "anti-Trump" voters say they will vote for the former president to "save democracy" after the guilty verdict in Manhattan

Chicago

A Chicago Democratic councilwoman decided to stop sharing crime alerts to avoid creating a bad "perception"

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo

Five months before the election, Biden "steals" an old Trump proposal and will sign an executive order to limit asylum requests