Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world after surpassing Microsoft

In an impressive rise, Nvidia dethroned Microsoft as the most valuable company in the world. With a revaluation of more than 173% so far this year, the artificial intelligence chip manufacturer reached a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, surpassing Microsoft's $3.32 trillion.

Nvidia's latest rally was boosted by the presentation of its first-quarter results, where the company reported a 262% increase in revenue and an impressive 628% increase in profits.

In addition, the recent decision of a 10-for-1 stock split increased the attractiveness of Nvidia shares among individual investors, facilitating access to its securities.

Leadership in the AI ​​market

When Nvidia was founded in 1991, the company focused on selling chips for 3D games. However, it now leads the AI ​​chip sector and has ventured into chips for cryptocurrency mining and cloud gaming subscriptions, expanding sectors. This diversification has allowed Nvidia to capture a large part of the market for AI chips used in data centers, dominating around 80% of this market.

Analyst expectations and assessments

Nvidia's rise has been so rapid that it is not yet part of the Dow Jones index, which includes the 30 most valuable companies. However, following the company's rise, most analysts continue to recommend buying Nvidia shares, highlighting its solid performance and prospects for continued growth.

In addition, the company projects revenues of up to $28 billion for the second quarter, with a gross margin of 74.8%, exceeding market expectations. Although maintaining this growth rate will be a challenge, analysts remain optimistic about the company's potential.