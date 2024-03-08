Politics

New York: Judge rejects Trump's request to delay the payment of $83.3 million to writer Jean Carroll and gives a deadline of Monday

Justice Lewis Kaplan argued that the former president did not demonstrate how he plans to meet the financial conditions required by the court.

La Corte Suprema escuchará la apelación de inmunidad de Trump a finales de abril, retrasando aún más el juicio de subversión electoral del fiscal Jack Smith
Donald Trump (Pool/Sipa USA / Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 8, 2024
A New York judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay payment of the $83.3 million penalty in the civil defamation case against writer E. Jean Carroll.

The decision by Judge Lewis Kaplan establishes that the Republican presidential candidate has until Monday to pay the fine or present bail or assets as collateral for the entire value of the sentence while he continues to appeal the jury's verdict.

Judge Kaplan said in his order that Trump's current situation is the result of his "dilatory actions" because, according to him, the former president had enough time to organize his finances from the date the sentence was issued.

"Since January 26 to organize his finances with the knowledge that he might need to bond this judgment, yet he waited until 25 days after the jury verdict... to file his prior motion for an unsecured or partially secured stay pending resolution of post-trial motions," Kaplan expressed.

The magistrate also argued that Trump did not provide sufficient evidence or arguments to support his claims about possible expenses or conditions related to the request for bail or guarantee.

It should be recalled that the federal jury determined in January that Trump should compensate Carroll with more than $83 million broken down as follows: $11 million for a reputation repair program, $7.3 million in other compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

The case dates back to E. Jean Carroll's accusation that Trump raped her in the 1990s. Although a federal jury determined last year that Trump was not responsible for rape, it did find him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, ordering him first to pay $5 million. In January of this year, the writer's compensation was significantly increased.

Trump, through his social networks, has reiterated his disagreement with the verdicts, calling them a "witch hunt" promoted by the Biden administration and directed against him and the Republican Party.

