World

Netanyahu confirms that Israel will enter Rafah to neutralize the rest of Hamas: 'It will happen, there is a date'

The Israeli prime minister broke the news just a day after withdrawing his ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 9, 2024
1 minute read

Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he has already set a date to invade Rafah, a key area within the Gaza Strip. The prime minister of Israel does not share the position of the United States, which recently tried to convince its ally to find another way to avoid civilian casualties.

Without giving many details, Netanyahu confirmed the news on Monday, April 8, through a statement. "It will happen, there is a date," he assured.

Netanyahu highlighted the importance of entering the territory to enshrine an Israeli victory in the war with Hamas. "This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there," he added.

Senior officials from Israel and the United States recently held a meeting precisely to address the Rafah situation.

"The two sides over the course of two hours had a constructive engagement on Rafah. They agreed that they share the objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah. The U.S. side expressed its concerns with various courses of action in Rafah. The Israeli side agreed to take these concerns into account and to have follow up discussions between experts, overseen by the SCG. The follow up discussions would include in person SCG meeting as early as next week," the White House said in a statement released in early April.

While Biden continues to discourage a large-scale military offensive in Rafah to avoid further civilian casualties and not isolate the Jewish state internationally, the Netanyahu government maintains that an incursion is essential to dismantle the remaining Hamas battalions. As for civilians' concerns, they reportedly agreed to evacuate almost a million people before the attack.

An estimated 1.4 million civilians are seeking refuge in Rafah after following instructions from Israel to leave their homes in northern Gaza.

Topics:

Recommendation

Los secretarios de Defensa de Reino Unido y Estados Unidos y el primer ministro de Defensa de Australia, durante una reunión.

US, UK and Australia consider adding Japan to AUKUS in the face of China's military advancement

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference at US Ambassador’s residence in Beijing on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Yellen assures US 'will not accept' the global market being flooded with Chinese products sold below cost

El Vaticano |

Vatican says 'sex change' surgery, surrogacy and gender ideology are threats to human dignity

Un agente de policía vigila una investigación policial.

Honor-based offenses have soared 193% in England since 2016

Montaje de Lula da Silva junto al juez Alexandre de Moraes y Elon Musk.

Brazil v. X all-out war: Justice investigates Musk after refusing to block users

Lula da Silva- Elon Musk

Elon Musk challenges the president of the Supreme Court of Brazil in a crusade for freedom of expression

Palacio del Gobierno del Perú y una imagen del pasaporte mexicano.

Peru announces that it will require a visa for Mexican citizens

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) durante su operación terrestre dentro de la Franja de Gaza.

Israel withdraws its troops from the southern Gaza Strip

Imagen de archivo del presidente de la Autoridad Palestina, Mahmoud Abbas (izquierda), posa con el primer ministro palestino Mohammad Mustafa (izquierda).

New 'Revitalized' Palestinian Authority, Same as the Old Palestinian Authority