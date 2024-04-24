World

Netanyahu condemns the ‘antisemitic wave’ on Ivy League campuses: ‘It has to be stopped’

The Israeli prime minister gave an official speech focused on the latest anti-Israel protests that have taken over American universities.

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario
Un manifestante antisemita pisa una bandera israelí en Nueva York. (Captura Fox News)
JUAN PEñA
April 24, 2024
1 minute read

After several days of intense anti-Israel protests on Ivy League campuses, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a speech about these incidents in the United States. The leader of the Likud party lashed out at what he described as "an antisemitic wave" in a public speech on Wednesday.

"Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities," said the Israeli prime minister. "They call for the annihilation of Israel, they attack Jewish students, they attack Jewish faculty. This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned unequivocally," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli leader called for the prevention of these demonstrations continuing on the campuses of universities such as Columbia and Yale. "When you listen to them, they say not only ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Death to the Jews,’ but also ‘Death to America,’" Netanyahu said.

The climate at American universities has been especially tense since last weekend, a large group of students and activists camped on the Yale University campus. Similar events occurred at Columbia University, and in both cases the intervention of law enforcement was required. At Columbia, campus authorities decreed that classes would be held remotely for a few days and that the campus would remain closed to calm things down.

Several spokespeople for the Jewish communities at Columbia and Yale called on Jewish students and professors to act with caution, since nothing could guarantee their safety. Some attacks and alleged hate crimes were reported to authorities.

Topics:

Recommendation

Joe Biden y Xi Jinping, durante una reunión.

China condemns US for sending military aid package to Taiwan

Primer Ministro de Sri Lanka muestra al presidente de Irán, Ebrahim Raisi (3L), caminando junto al primer ministro de Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena,

Iran defies the West by inaugurating a hydroelectric complex and strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka

Imagen de la sede de TikTok en Los Ángeles, California

TikTok suspends its user rewards program after EU investigation

2024-04-23-El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (derecha), y al fiscal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI), Karim Khan (izq.)- 34Q4889

The Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court opens an office in Caracas to continue investigations against the regime of Nicolás Maduro

France Police

France: Man kidnapped and threatened to kill Jewish woman to 'avenge Palestine'

Gustavo Petro hablando durante un programa de televisión oficial

The State Department says it is "credible" that Petro's campaign in Colombia has received irregular financing

El primer ministro del Reino Unido en una intervención

British Parliament passes bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

Un manifestante quema neumáticos durante una manifestación que pedía la dimisión del primer ministro Ariel Henry en Puerto Príncipe el 7 de febrero de 2024.

Haiti: Relentless violence triggers deadliest quarter since 2022

Mujer usando hiyab

Iran tightens grip on women's rights: Regime deploys new patrols to enforce hijab regulations