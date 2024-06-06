Media Sports

NBC, ESPN and Amazon near deal to acquire NBA broadcasting rights for the next 11 seasons

The parent companies of these platforms are negotiating an agreement with the league valued at nearly $76 billion. TNT would lose its broadcasting rights starting in 2025.

15 de mayo de 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, EE.UU.; El alero de los Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (0) conduce el balón contra el alero de los Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley (4) en el tercer cuarto durante el quinto partido de la segunda ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el TD Garden.
(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA / Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 6, 2024
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and three companies: Comcast (owner of NBC), The Walt Disney Company (as majority owner of ESPN) and Amazon Prime Video are near closing a multibillion-dollar deal for the broadcasting rights of the world's top basketball league.

This deal, according to The Wall Street Journal, is valued at approximately $75.9 billion and will last for the next 11 years, starting in the 2025-2026 season.

Of the three companies, the highest amount will be paid by The Walt Disney Company, with a total of $28.6 billion ($2.6 billion per season). If signed, the agreement would allow it to continue broadcasting the NBA Finals on ESPN and would leave its main competitor out of the game, Warner Bros. Discovery, which has broadcast league games for the last four decades on TNT.

Comcast will pay a total sum of $27.5 billion ($2.5 billion per season). The company would televise about 100 games each season on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video, owned by the technology giant of the same name, will also broadcast games, both in the regular season and the playoffs, if its deal with the NBA valued at $19.8 billion dollars ($1.8 billion per season) goes through.

