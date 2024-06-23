Technology

NASA once again postpones the return of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to Earth

The aircraft took off on June 5 from Florida with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board.

Despega el Starliner desde el cabo Cañaveral
June 23, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The return of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), originally scheduled for June 26, was postponed again, NASA announced Friday night:

This new postponement will allow more time to examine the propellant problems and helium leaks that caused the first delay, NASA added.

The first manned Starliner mission to the ISS, with two astronauts on board, was supposed to last about eight days, but is now extended to an undetermined date.

"NASA and Boeing leadership are adjusting the return to Earth of the Starliner Crew Flight Test spacecraft," the U.S. space agency stated in a post published late Friday night.

The ship took off from Florida on June 5.

