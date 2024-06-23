NASA once again postpones the return of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to Earth

The aircraft took off on June 5 from Florida with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The return of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), originally scheduled for June 26, was postponed again, NASA announced Friday night:

Leaders from @NASA and @BoeingSpace are adjusting the June 26 return to Earth of the Crew Flight Test mission with @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from @Space_Station. This adjustment deconflicts from a series of spacewalks while allowing mission teams time to… pic.twitter.com/pjqz1zEu4g — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) June 22, 2024

This new postponement will allow more time to examine the propellant problems and helium leaks that caused the first delay, NASA added.

The first manned Starliner mission to the ISS, with two astronauts on board, was supposed to last about eight days, but is now extended to an undetermined date.

"NASA and Boeing leadership are adjusting the return to Earth of the Starliner Crew Flight Test spacecraft," the U.S. space agency stated in a post published late Friday night.

The ship took off from Florida on June 5.