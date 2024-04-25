Muere el representante demócrata Donald Payne Jr. a los 65 años

El representante demócrata por el 10º distrito de Nueva Jersey, Donald Payne Jr., murió tras sufrir un infarto este miércoles. El legislador, que tenía 65 años, se encontraba en una situación delicada por la diabetes que padecía.

Payne Jr. tomó posesión de su asiento en la Cámara de Representantes por primera vez a principios del año 2013, sucediendo en el cargo a su padre, Donald Payne.

Antes de ser representante en el Congreso, Payne Jr. fue concejal en Newark (Nueva Jersey).

Varios compañeros de partido como el senador demócrata Cori Booker, la expresidente de la Cámara de Representantes Nancy Pelosi o el líder de la minoría en la Cámara de Representantes, Hakeem Jeffries, lamentaron la muerte de Payne Jr.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr., a good friend, highly effective public servant and compassionate leader. My prayers and support are with the Payne family and his loved ones during this difficult time. May he forever Rest in Peace. 👑👑👑🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXWkJPhzGv — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 24, 2024

I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend, Donald Payne, Jr. It was an honor to serve Newark and our nation alongside him for nearly 20 years. His dedication to serving others, his deep human decency, and his love of people is a legacy that will last well beyond his passing. pic.twitter.com/nP5yGJS4It — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 24, 2024