Política Sociedad

Muere el representante demócrata Donald Payne Jr. a los 65 años

El legislador sufrió un infarto. Tomó cargo de su asiento en el Congreso por primera vez en 2013.

Donald Payne Jr., representante demócrata por Nueva Jersey.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
abril 25, 2024
Less than a minute

El representante demócrata por el 10º distrito de Nueva Jersey, Donald Payne Jr., murió tras sufrir un infarto este miércoles. El legislador, que tenía 65 años, se encontraba en una situación delicada por la diabetes que padecía.

Payne Jr. tomó posesión de su asiento en la Cámara de Representantes por primera vez a principios del año 2013, sucediendo en el cargo a su padre, Donald Payne.

Antes de ser representante en el Congreso, Payne Jr. fue concejal en Newark (Nueva Jersey).

Varios compañeros de partido como el senador demócrata Cori Booker, la expresidente de la Cámara de Representantes Nancy Pelosi o el líder de la minoría en la Cámara de Representantes, Hakeem Jeffries, lamentaron la muerte de Payne Jr.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un gran jurado de Arizona acusa formalmente a Giuliani y otros 17 aliados de Trump en un caso de interferencia electoral

Un gran jurado de Arizona acusa formalmente a Giuliani y otros 17 aliados de Trump en un caso de interferencia electoral

Imagen referencial aeropuerto

El Departamento de Transporte emite nuevas reglas: las aerolíneas deberán entregar reembolsos automáticos cuando un vuelo se retrase o cancele

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema

La Corte Suprema le ordena al Departamento de Justicia revisar un caso por una supuesta condena exagerada del 6 de Enero

The University of Texas at Austin

Manifestantes anti-Israel fueron arrestados en una nueva protesta universitaria en Austin: "El antisemitismo no será tolerado en Texas"

El Departamento de Estado alerta que las dictaduras de Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela intensifican la persecución a opositores

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden promulga la ley que concede ayuda militar a Ucrania, Israel y Taiwán

Alí-Reza Asgarí (Fars News/Reuters)

Informe: un exalto funcionario iraní que desapareció en 2007 vive en Estados Unidos bajo una identidad falsa 

Nancy Pelosi ataca a Netanyahu: "Debería dimitir"

La gobernadora de Nueva York, Kathy Hochul (izda.), junto con el superintendente en funciones de la Policía Estatal, Steven James (dcha.), y el ayudante general de la Guardia Nacional de Nueva York, el general de división Ray Shields (dcha.), celebran una rueda de prensa, el 6 de marzo de 2024, en el Centro de Control Ferroviario de la Autoridad de Tránsito Masivo de Nueva York para anunciar el despliegue de soldados de la Guardia Nacional y agentes de la Policía Estatal en la red de metro para combatir la delincuencia en el metro. En los últimos meses se han producido varios tiroteos mortales, así como incidentes con armas blancas y empujones de pasajeros a las vías. Hochul "está desplegando 1.000 miembros del personal del Estado para ayudar a la misión de la policía de Nueva York", dice un comunicado de su oficina.

Crisis de la ocupación ilegal en NY: Kathy Hochul excluye a los invasores de las protecciones para inquilinos