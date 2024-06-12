Economy

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

A study also revealed that 26% of citizens turn to unhealthy foods because they are cheaper.

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.
(Unsplash)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 12, 2024
1 minute read

Food is one of the sectors most affected by inflation. Many Americans have observed how the price of groceries has been growing in recent years, more so since Joe Biden began his term, something that has led them to even give up a plate of food a day. One of the many harmful consequences derived from the president's economic management.

According to a study carried out by Intuit Credit Karma, 27% of Americans admitted to having had to sacrifice some of their daily meals on some occasions due to the increase of grocery prices. Virtually the same proportion (26%) said they have had to turn to unhealthy foods for nutrition because they are cheaper.

"Food insecurity is a major problem in this country, as millions of Americans don't have enough food to eat or don't have access to healthy foods," said Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma. "Over these past few years, a rise in costs for food and household staples have put American households in precarious situations, especially low-earning households who have families to feed."

On the other hand, around a third (32%) said that grocery shopping - along with other obligations, such as bills or rent - takes up 60% of their monthly expenses. Because of this, 37% choose to go to discount stores to buy food.

Americans point out that, in recent years, the greatest increase in prices has been observed in food, above any other sector. This is how 80% defined it, followed by products such as gasoline (51%), internet or electricity bills (39%) and housing (27%).

Topics:

Recommendation

Personas esperando su turno para entrar a EEUU.

Immigrants lead the number of jobs added to the economy since 2019

Hispanic workers in California, in a file photo.

Hispanic Americans lose faith in Bidenomics

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore Ship Canal reopens after bridge collapse

Reserva Federal

In the red: The U.S. went $1.2 trillion more in debt in the last eight months

Vehículos Privados

Americans with older cars: Average car age hits new record

Gavin Newsom,

California: 10,000 fewer jobs in just two months thanks to Newsom's minimum wage law

Fotograma de uno de los tráilers promocionales de la segunda temporada de 'House of the Dragon', la nueva tanda de episodios que llegarán a HBO Max el próximo 16 de junio de 2024.

Max decides to increase its prices a few days before 'House of the Dragon' season 2 premiere

Los empleos se disparan, los salarios suben, pero la inflación sigue golpeando: la salud de la economía estadounidense es contradictoria

Jobs soar, wages rise, but inflation still hitting: The health of the US economy is contradictory

Gavin Newsom

California: Newsom proposes defunding public safety agencies to address the state's massive deficit