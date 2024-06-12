Food is one of the sectors most affected by inflation. Many Americans have observed how the price of groceries has been growing in recent years, more so since Joe Biden began his term, something that has led them to even give up a plate of food a day. One of the many harmful consequences derived from the president's economic management.

According to a study carried out by Intuit Credit Karma, 27% of Americans admitted to having had to sacrifice some of their daily meals on some occasions due to the increase of grocery prices. Virtually the same proportion (26%) said they have had to turn to unhealthy foods for nutrition because they are cheaper.

"Food insecurity is a major problem in this country, as millions of Americans don't have enough food to eat or don't have access to healthy foods," said Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma. "Over these past few years, a rise in costs for food and household staples have put American households in precarious situations, especially low-earning households who have families to feed."

On the other hand, around a third (32%) said that grocery shopping - along with other obligations, such as bills or rent - takes up 60% of their monthly expenses. Because of this, 37% choose to go to discount stores to buy food.

Americans point out that, in recent years, the greatest increase in prices has been observed in food, above any other sector. This is how 80% defined it, followed by products such as gasoline (51%), internet or electricity bills (39%) and housing (27%).