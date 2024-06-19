Politics

Biden Administration "punishes" Netanyahu and cancels important meeting on Iran

The Prime Minister of Israel uploaded a video to his social networks that did not go down well at all in the White House. 'Bibi' is expected to speak soon before a joint session of Congress.

JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 19, 2024
The relationship between the United States and Israel continues to become increasingly tense. Hours before holding a high-level meeting to analyze the situation with Iran, the White House backtracked in response to a video published by Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the Israeli prime minister accused the Biden Administration of withholding weapons.

Netanyahu, who is about to speak in front of Congress in a joint session, revealed a conversation he had with Antony Blinken in which he told him that "it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel." The video reached one million views on X.

On the other hand, and according to his story, the Secretary of State assured him that the administration was working to eliminate "bottlenecks." Finally, 'Bibi' used a historical reference to describe the situation with the United States. "Churchill told the United States, 'give us the tools, we'll do the job.' And I say, 'give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster,'" he declared.

These statements did not go down well with anyone in the White House, to the point that they canceled a high-level meeting scheduled for Thursday, in which both countries were going to discuss the situation with Iran. Indeed, according to Axios, Biden's top advisers became furious with Netanyahu.

It was envoy Amos Hochstein who personally gave that message to Israel's prime minister, in a meeting that took place two hours after the video was published.

The confusion of the White House is the same in public and in private. While Karine Jean-Pierre noted that billions have been sent in weapons to Israel, behind closed doors," Biden's team was angry and dismayed by Netanyahu's ingratitude," again according to the aforementioned media.

As for the meeting that has already been canceled, and that was going to include senior officials from the State Department, the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies, it was a decision by Biden's main advisors.

"National security adviser Jake Sullivan will still meet with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, who had already left for the United States, according to the Israeli official. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is also scheduled to visit early next week, Israeli officials say.

This is the second time in recent months that a meeting of this type has been cancelled, although on that occasion the suspension was on Netanyahu's side.

