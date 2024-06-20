Trump vows to cut federal funding to schools that promote Critical Race Theory and "trans insanity"

The former president said that, if he wins the presidential election, he will sign an executive order on the first day of his term to address these issues.

Former President Donald Trump said that, if he returns to the White House, he will take immediate action to penalize schools that promote Critical Race Theory (CRT) or transgender ideology to children.

During a recent speech in Racine, Wisconsin, Trump strongly criticized content he deems "inappropriate" to teach to children and announced his intention to issue a new executive order on his first day to withdraw federal funding from any school that promotes left-wing racial and gender theories.

"On Day One, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding of any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political into the lives of our children," Trump declared, drawing applause from the audience.

In addition, he underlined his position on mandates for vaccinations and the wearing of masks in schools, reaffirming that he will not financially support any institution that imposes such requirements. He also referred to the participation of men in women's sports, pledging to implement measures to preserve equality in sports, including keeping men out of women's competitions.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: On Day One, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children. I will not give one penny to any school that… pic.twitter.com/InyePpMBQZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2024



Resonance with early campaign pledges

Trump's promise to cut federal funding to schools that promote CRT and any "inappropriate content" resonates with his initial statements from the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign. In March of 2023, during an event in Iowa, Trump had already promised to reject CRT and LGBT policies imposed on children, as well as to return rights to parents in the school system.

"This is what must be done to save our country from destruction," he said at the time.

Title IX amendments

Trump also recently criticized the Biden administration's Title IX amendments, which include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories against discrimination. He underlined his commitment to reverse these amendments from day one of his eventual second term.

"We’re gonna end it on day one. Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we’re gonna change it — on day one it’s gonna be changed," he said.