Mega Millions: Single ticket wins over $1.1 billion, the fifth largest in history

The winner is from New Jersey. He is eligible to receive a $537.5 million cash prize.

A winning ticket was drawn. A person from New Jersey won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize. A winless streak dating back to last December was broken. It is the fifth largest prize in the history of the lottery.

"After growing for more than 15 weeks, the Mega Millions® jackpot finally has its first winner of 2024! A lucky ticket-holder in New Jersey matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 4 – to take home the estimated prize of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million cash)," the company wrote in a press release.

Likewise, the lottery explained that "in 31 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on December 8 with two tickets in California, this jackpot run produced more than 29.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million (plus the jackpot)."

In the March 26 drawing alone, there were a total of 3,693,854 winning tickets, including the single jackpot winner. Thirteen tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in New York, is worth $2 million, because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X Tuesday night. The other 12 second-tier prizes win the standard $1 million each, and were won in California, Colorado, Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2) and Ohio.