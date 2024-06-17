Maryland governor will vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions

Wes Moore's government explained that the majority of beneficiaries will be black people and maintained that the decision was made because criminal records have been used to deny housing, employment and education.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore told The Washington Post that he plans to sign an executive order to vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions. The measure is expected to be signed this Monday.

The Democrat maintained that his decision comes because - in his opinion - criminal records have been used to deny housing, employment and education. In addition, he also cited race as another element to support the measure.

"I’m ecstatic that we have a real opportunity with what I’m signing to right a lot of historical wrongs. If you want to be able to create inclusive economic growth, it means you have to start removing these barriers that continue to disproportionately sit on communities of color," Moore highlighted.

In that sense, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said - in statements reported by AFP - that the pardons will be extended to anyone with a conviction for the misdemeanor crime of marijuana possession. He insisted that the pardons will "disproportionately impact Maryland's black and brown population."

In 2023, Maryland legalized recreational cannabis. Currently, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of recreational marijuana.