Society

Maryland governor will vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions

Wes Moore's government explained that the majority of beneficiaries will be black people and maintained that the decision was made because criminal records have been used to deny housing, employment and education.

Una planta de Marihuana.
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 17, 2024
Less than a minute

Maryland Governor Wes Moore told The Washington Post that he plans to sign an executive order to vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions. The measure is expected to be signed this Monday.

The Democrat maintained that his decision comes because - in his opinion - criminal records have been used to deny housing, employment and education. In addition, he also cited race as another element to support the measure.

"I’m ecstatic that we have a real opportunity with what I’m signing to right a lot of historical wrongs. If you want to be able to create inclusive economic growth, it means you have to start removing these barriers that continue to disproportionately sit on communities of color," Moore highlighted.

In that sense, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said - in statements reported by AFP - that the pardons will be extended to anyone with a conviction for the misdemeanor crime of marijuana possession. He insisted that the pardons will "disproportionately impact Maryland's black and brown population."

In 2023, Maryland legalized recreational cannabis. Currently, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the use of recreational marijuana.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un tiroteo en la celebración del Juneteenth (Austin, Texas) deja al menos dos muertos.

Texas: A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Austin leaves at least two dead and six injured

Captura de pantalla de un video de WJZ que muestra a Rachel Morin.

Police arrest illegal Salvadoran immigrant for murder of Rachel Morin in Harford, Maryland

Manifestantes pidiendo apoyo para los niños trans y los tratamientos de afirmación de género se concentran frente al Hospital Infantil de Boston en Boston, Massachusetts, el 18 de septiembre de 2022. Los manifestantes se presentaron como una contra-protesta a un grupo que estaba en contra de los programas del hospital que se ocupan de las cirugías de afirmación de género y tratamientos hormonales.

Trans madness: treatment of minors becomes a political battle, not a scientific one

Varias personas fueron baleadas por un tirador ya “contenido” en un parque acuático de Rochester Hill, Michigan

Several people shot at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan; Suspect confirmed dead

Joven con una bandera trans.

Canadian Cancer Society apologizes for saying 'cervix' instead of 'front hole'

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Biden's border policy, a multimillion-dollar business for traffickers: 'Nobody crosses without paying the cartels'

Una manifestación contra la revocación de Roe por el Supremo.

More than 170,000 women traveled to another state to have an abortion in 2023

Un juez ordena la liquidación de los bienes de Alex Jones para retribuir a las familias de Sandy Hook, pero mantiene por fuera a Infowars

Judge orders liquidation of Alex Jones' assets to pay back Sandy Hook families, but stays out of Infowars

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani