Luxury squatters: criminals settle in million-dollar mansions in Beverly Hills

From LeBron James to Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck, celebrities that have been purchasing homes near the Beverly Grove Place area, where an aspiring actor was recently evicted for illegally residing on a property.

Beverly Grove Place - near Beverly Hills - is an area known for being home to the rich and famous. Everyone from LeBron James to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have built and purchased homes there. However, now the name of this area is becoming known due to reports and demands of squatters who have settled in an abandoned mansion.

The luxurious home had been for sale since August 2023 for $4.6 million. Its last (legal) tenant was Munir Uwaydah, a Lebanese American orthopedic surgeon (although he was listed on the paperwork as his partner, a chiropractor named Paul Turley).

As reported by Curbed, an aspiring actor named Morgan Gargiulo created a false rental agreement to establish himself in the property (without legal repercussions) and prevent eviction by the authorities (he lived with his fiancée and a select group of friends). The mansion was used to hold large parties where tickets were charged for between $500 and $1,500 (it even rented rooms for between $150 and $300 per night).

Neighbors began to complain about late-night music and drug use every day of the week. One of them stated in the neighborhood group: "Welcome to California. Thank you liberals."

However, despite complaints from the surrounding owners, Gargiulo defended himself with his false lease contract.