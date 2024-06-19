Society

Legendary baseball player Willie Mays dies at 93

"San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully," the Major League franchise reported.

El gran béisbol Willie Mays observa durante la ceremonia de la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad en la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC, el 24 de noviembre de 2015
(Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 19, 2024
Willie Mays, considered one of the best players in baseball history, died this Tuesday at the age of 93, as announced by the San Francisco Giants.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the Major League franchise said in a statement.

Mays, known as the "Say Hey Kid," had a career that spanned four decades, beginning with the Negro Leagues in the late 1940s and ending with the New York Mets in 1972. He spent 21 years with the New York Giants, a team that later moved to San Francisco.

Mays was a complete player, excelling in all facets of the game: speed, pitching, fielding, hitting for average and hitting for power. His career includes 660 home runs, 525 doubles and 338 stolen bases. He led the National League in stolen bases four times and in home runs four others.

The beginning

Born on May 6, 1931, in Westfield, Alabama, Willie Mays showed an interest in baseball from an early age, thanks to the influence of his father, Cat Mays, a semi-professional player. In 1948, Mays began his professional career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League before finishing high school.

After signing with the Giants in 1950, Mays was called up to the majors in May 1951. Although he started slowly, he won the Rookie of the Year award and soon established himself as one of the most talented players of his time.

Achievements

One of the most memorable moments of Mays' career was his famous over-the-shoulder catch in the 1954 World Series, known as "The Catch." This play remains one of the most iconic in baseball history.

Throughout his career, Mays was selected to the All-Star Game 20 times and won two MVP awards and 12 Gold Gloves. In 1963, he became the first player to sign a six-figure contract in baseball history.

Mays was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Willie Mays leaves a lasting legacy as one of the most complete and admired players in baseball history, remembered as much for his incredible talent on the field as he is for his love of the game.

