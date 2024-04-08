Karen Yarbrough, Illinois' Cook County Clerk, dies at age 73

The politician died this Sunday in hospital after a week in hospital due to a "serious illness," details of which have not yet been disclosed.

Karen Yarbrough, Cook County (Illinois), died Sunday at age 73. The politician died in the hospital after being admitted for a week for a "serious illness" of which details have not yet been disclosed.

As explained by her office's deputy communications secretary, Sally Daly, Karen Yarbrough died surrounded by her family and her husband, former Maywood Mayor Henderson Yarbrough. The Democratic politician will be remembered not only for being the first woman, but also for being the first black person to serve as Cook County clerk.

Condolences were not long in coming. One of the first, reported Chicago Sun Times, was from Chief Deputy Clerk Cedric Giles. "We have lost one of the brightest lights in the public service arena in Cook County and the State of Illinois and we will never be quite the same," the politician assured.

Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker mourn the passing of Karen Yarbrough

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, was of the same opinion. He assured, through a statement published on X, that Karen Yarbrough "forged a path for officials like myself and many others":

Karen Yarbrough forged a path for officials like myself and many others, and my administration is keeping her memory and her family in our hearts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VltJTn8IvJ — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) April 8, 2024

The governor of Illinois JB Pritzker also mourned the death of Karen Yarbrough. In a publication, the Democrat assured that the politician was "a good friend" whom he will miss: