Five journalists nominated for the Pulitzer Prize acknowledge having used AI in their work

It is the first time that candidates were asked to acknowledge whether they used this tool to write articles.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 13, 2024
Last November, Sports Illustrated was under fire for using artificial intelligence (AI) to produce articles. The company's CEO was fired by its parent company as a result. Some believe this tool discredits journalism but others do not, such as the officials that choose the Pulitzer Prize winners.

Among the list of finalists for this prestigious award are five journalists who used AI in their articles, reports or research work, according to Nieman Lab. In fact, Marjorie Miller, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, said that this is the first time that the use of this technology is an essential requirement to participate.

Although the emergence of AI was initially seen as something negative for the profession, Miller stated that this link between journalism and AI can be useful to "test the creativity" that professionals can bring to technology:

At the time, AI tools at the time had an ‘oh no, the devil is coming’ reputation. I see it as an opportunity to sample the creativity that journalists are bringing to generative AI, even in these early days.

Currently, the identities of those five journalists who acknowledged using AI have not been released. The list will go public on May 8.

