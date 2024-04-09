Jonathan Majors avoids jail, must attend year-long assault therapy program

Actor Jonathan Majors ultimately managed to avoid prison. He appeared this Monday before Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey to hear his sentence. He must attend a therapy program for aggression for 52 weeks (one year). The meetings will be held in person, although the judge did not rule out allowing Majors to later attend these appointments remotely, though only if he has prior work commitments.

In addition, the judge also imposed a restraining order on the actor, who must stay away from his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. If he fails to comply with this order, the actor could face one year in prison. He was given this leniency, as the judge explained, because this was his first offense, meaning he is not eligible to spend time in prison.

Grace Jabbari says Majors 'is not sorry' for his actions

The sentence was handed down almost four months after Majors was ruled guilty of attacking and harassing Jabbari. She appeared at the sentencing hearing and was disappointed by the decision made by Judge Michael Gaffey. In statements after leaving the courthouse reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jabbari assured that the actor "is not sorry and has not accepted his responsibility":

He will do it again, he will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he is above the law. I had a career, a life and a body, he has hurt all of this. I will not rest until he poses a danger to no one, he refuses to accept his guilt and take responsibility. He remains a danger to anyone around him. I have seen his fury and he has no control over it.

The case, however, did have repercussions on Majors' acting career. Just after the actor was found guilty, Marvel Studios announced that it was terminating its contract with him. The same thing happened with many other agreements, both for movies and endorsements, which were annulled just after the actor learned of the jury's verdict.