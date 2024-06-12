Joe Biden's emotional hug to his son Hunter after being found guilty

After be found guilty of having lied to purchase a firearm, of making a false statement on the form that the gun seller must keep, and of having kept the firearm in his possession while using drugs, Hunter Biden was received by Joe Biden and both merged in a meaningful hug, thus leaving one of the images of the year.

Whats gonna happen now ? pic.twitter.com/ro8XZrABaQ — MissFacto (@missfacto) June 12, 2024

As soon as he learned of the ruling against his son, the president issued a statement, reiterating his support for his son - as he did on previous occasions. Biden once again assured that he will respect the final verdict, thus avoiding whether he would retract his words about whether he would pardon his son:

As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.

Hunter is the first son of a U.S. president in history to be convicted of any crime. He could receive a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.