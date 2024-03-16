Politics

Joe Biden commits $100 million to New York City to combat migrant crisis

Mayor Adams has criticized the federal government for the border crisis, going so far as to state that they were "on the brink of bankruptcy" and "out of space."

Joe Biden- Eric Adams
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 16, 2024
1 minute read

In the wake of the massive influx of migrants arriving in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams went so far as to declare that they were "on the brink of bankruptcy" and "out of space." The situation led him to repeatedly confront the federal government for sending additional funds to survive the immigration crisis. Joe Biden announced that his administration would send 100 million dollars to the Big Apple.

Although the money had already been approved a while ago, the formal shipment was delayed due to a delay with the paperwork.

Mayor Adams previously took aim at the Biden Administration over its handling of the border, the consequences of which will cost the city about $10 billion over the next fiscal year.

"Even if we had gotten $150 million, we would have a price tag of $4 billion," Adams said.

As reported by The New York Daily News, the money will be allocated to the housing crisis for immigrants, food and social services that illegal immigrants have taken advantage of.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he worked to get the funds delivered as quickly as possible.

"The aid — which has sat untouched since Congress first allocated it last summer — is at long last being authorized for disbursement to the city after Adams' administration provided the feds last Friday with required budgetary documentation as well as a waiver asking the feds to relax a cap on how much of the money can be used on hotel costs," Schumer's office expressed.

How much does New York spend per migrant?

The New York City Council recently revealed that it spends $387 per day per migrant to support the 64,800 people who have arrived in New York City since November 2022.

The figure corresponds to February and is five dollars less than October, when the maximum spending point was reached. At that time, each migrant cost Adams' government $391 per day.

"In the last two months, Mayor Adams has laid out plans to save billions of taxpayer dollars as New York City manages a national humanitarian crisis, and the numbers show that our efforts are working," a City Hall spokesman told The New York Post on Tuesday.

To further reduce costs, the mayor asked local agencies to cut spending by 5% in November and then another 5% in January in response to the migrant crisis.

Topics:

Recommendation

Combinación de imágenes de el exvicepresidente Mike Pence y el expresidente Donald Trump

Mike Pence will not support Trump's candidacy: 'I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign'

El fiscal especial Nathan Wade se sienta en el tribunal durante los argumentos finales de la audiencia de descalificación del fiscal de distrito Fani Willis

Nathan Wade, the prosecutor who had a relationship with Fani Willis, resigned from his position so that the trial against Trump can continue

Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro will host a Trump fundraiser: He's 'the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term.'

Imagen de archivo del presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y el líder de la mayoría del Senado, Chuck Schumer (demócrata de Nueva York), respondiendo a las preguntas de los medios de comunicación tras una reunión con los demócratas del Senado para un almuerzo político en el Capitolio de Estados Unidos en Washington, DC, EE.UU. 02 de marzo 2023.

Schumer provides cover for Biden’s smears of Israel

Robert Kennedy Jr.

"People are tired of being manipulated by fear": Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posts a message in Spanish criticizing the country's current situation

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders presents a proposal to reduce the work week to 32 hours for the same pay

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Judge rules that Fani Willis or Nathan Wade must drop the case against Trump in Georgia

Chuck Schumer celebra el resultado de una votación en el Senado.

"It's irresponsible": harsh criticism of Chuck Schumer for calling for Netanyahu's dismissal

Fuentes cercanas a Bob Menéndez aseguran que el senador no buscará la reelección en noviembre

Judge rejects Senator Menendez's argument that legislative immunity protects him from bribery accusations