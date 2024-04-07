Israel withdraws its troops from the southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces left only one brigade in the area, to guarantee a corridor to the sea, according to The Times of Israel.

Six months after the Hamas terrorist massacre, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that they have withdrawn ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip. "Today, Sunday April 7th, the IDF's 98th commando division has concluded its mission in Khan Yunis," the Israeli military said in a statement reported by AFP. "The division left the Gaza Strip in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations."

The three 98th commando division brigades withdrew from the area after four months of fighting because the IDF considers the "active ground invasion" stage over, according to The Jerusalem Post.

AFP assured that when asked if all troops had left southern Gaza, the IDF responded affirmatively. The Times of Israel, however, reports that a brigade, identified as Nahal, remains in the area.

Their objective, after the rest of the troops withdrew from Saturday night to Sunday morning, would be to secure a corridor from the south of the Jewish state to the Gazan coast. That, according to the local media, will be used to carry out operations in the rest of the strip, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and prevent Palestinians from heading to the northern part of Gaza.

Netanyahu: ‘We are one step away from victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech to the Council of Ministers that Israel is now "one step away from victory."

He further added that there will be no ceasefire until Hamas releases all hostages: "It just won't happen."