Israel kills three leaders from an Iranian militia in southern Lebanon

The IDF confirmed that an airstrike destroyed a vehicle carrying several fighters from a group linked to Hezbollah.

JUAN PEñA
March 2, 2024
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they carried out an airstrike against a vehicle in southern Lebanon this week. The targets were members of an Islamist militia supported by Iran and with ties to Hezbollah. According to Lebanese media, at least three men were killed in the attack.

According to the IDF, members of the Imam Hossein Division, a small armed group that works with Hezbollah, were traveling in the vehicle. Members of said terrorist group recently participated in a rocket attack against northern Israel. According to the IDF, this group is backed by Iran.

According to Lebanese sources cited by the Times of Israel, the three deceased are weapons systems engineers. The attack was carried out with an aerial drone. The Israeli military posted a video recorded from the unmanned device showing a guided missile hitting the vehicle. The attack occurred near the municipality of Naqoura.

The IDF used air forces to strike the location where the three leaders launched the rockets. The attack on Israel occurred on Friday. Along with the airstrike that killed the three terrorists in the vehicle, Israel carried out two other attacks against two Hezbollah military complexes located in southern Lebanon.

Call for uprising during Ramadan

There has been a consistent exchange of attacks in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the war in Gaza. Currently, armed violence remains stable. Hezbollah has been firing rockets from northern Israel and has occasionally used anti-tank rocket launchers against Israeli armor located near the border with Lebanon.

Israel has hit the positions of militias supported by Iran with artillery and airstrikes. In mid-February, the Israeli air force even carried out some attacks several kilometers north of the Lebanese border.

However, the situation could get worse starting March 10, with the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims. Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh called for an uprising aimed at Muslims. The Israeli government believes that Hamas intends to further internationalize the conflict in Gaza with this call. This especially concerns Hezbollah and Iran, as well as the Arab nations in the region.

