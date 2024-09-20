The European Union intends to force Apple to open its operating system to rival companies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

The European Union said Thursday that it will present a plan to force Apple to open its iPhone and iPad mobile operating systems to other competing technology companies.

"Apple must provide free and effective interoperability to third party developers and businesses with hardware and software features controlled by Apple's operating systems iOS and iPadOS, designated under the DMA," the European Commission said in a press release shared on its official website.

In that regard, the body explained that it opened two specification proceedings that will detail what Apple must do under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

"The first proceeding focuses on several iOS connectivity features and functionalities, predominantly used for and by connected devices. Connected devices are a varied, large and commercially important group of products, including smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets," The commission highlighted.

It further explained that the second proceeding focuses on the process Apple has put in place to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS.

Similarly, the commission indicated that it expects to complete the review in six months and maintained that in this process, it will communicate its preliminary findings to Apple, in which it will explain the steps it must take to effectively comply with the DMA's interoperability obligation.

"A non-confidential summary of the preliminary findings and envisaged measures will be published to enable third parties to provide comments," the commission said.